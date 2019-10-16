Companies and individuals across the globe volunteer their time and donate their money to nonprofit groups and worthy causes. Hundreds of billions of dollars are raised, and many hours are clocked furthering the efforts of charitable groups.
Although nonprofits in various categories receive support, one sector has experienced the largest percentage gain: environmental and animal welfare organizations.
According to a report released in 2017 from Giving USA, interest in charities involved with animal welfare support and environmental issues rose 5.8 percent when adjusted for inflation.
Even though the first piece of legislation concerning widespread environmental concerns in the United States was the Federal Water Pollution Control Act in 1948, environmental causes are still gaining steam. The discovery of a growing hole in the ozone layer prompted change in the mid-1980s, as did the devastating Exxon Valdez tanker spill. However, environmental issues have gained considerably more attention over the last two decades than they used to. As a result, curbside recycling, solar energy, electric cars, low-energy light bulbs, and reusable tote bags are now some of the eco-friendly mainstays of everyday life.
Environmentalists have founded numerous charities with a goal of protecting the planet and its natural resources. Donating directly or volunteering with environment- or animal-based charities is one way to elicit environmental change. Yet, there are other philanthropic efforts people can take of their own volition.
• Target trash. Men and women can organize like-minded individuals who can make a difference by ridding parks, beaches and public recreation areas of as much litter as possible. Litter can impact ecosystems, adversely affect animal welfare and threaten humans. All it takes to make a difference are some volunteers to sweep areas of trash and discard it responsibly.
• Support animal welfare groups. Thousands of relinquished or lost pets reside in area shelters awaiting homes. Adopt family pets from shelters to help reduce overpopulation. Spreading the word about animal adoption is another noble effort.
• Educate others. Share knowledge about alternative products and techniques for lawn and garden care, pool maintenance, home upkeep, and more that are less harmful to the environment than standard techniques. Share your thoughts with friends and neighbors directly or broadcast them on social media.
• Advocate for change. Speak at town hall meetings and with legislators about what can be done to promote environmental protection in your community. Raise funds where possible to implement small actions that can lead to change.