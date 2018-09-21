ST. ALBANS- Girard “Jerry” Montcalm, 68, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 1, 2018. Jerry was the son of the late Hosanna and Vivian (Allard) Montcalm. He was raised on the family farm in Georgia with five brothers and four sisters.

Jerry attended Holy Angels Grade School and BFA High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Kim and son Adam of Morrisville, several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated in his memory on Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish.