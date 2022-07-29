ST. ALBANS — Does your home need a fresh coat of paint?
Join other Franklin County homeowners in seeking the advice of Newton’s Decorating Center in St. Albans.
With over 30 years of experience, the staff can guide you in choosing an exterior paint that will boost your curb appeal while saving you time.
Painting doors, shutters, trim and siding can be tedious, so avoid getting up on the ladder year after year by using a paint that lasts.
Newton's choice? Benjamin Moore’s Regal Select Exterior Paint for its superior adhesion and durable finish.
Regal’s exterior paints — MoorGard, MoorLife and MoorGlow — are 100% acrylic-fortified with advanced alkyd technology for superior adhesion, even on chalky surfaces and PVC siding.
MoorGard provides a mildew resistant coating and a durable finish that resists fading, cracking and peeling so every job looks freshly painted for years.
Engineered with Gennex® Color Technology, Regal paints can hold up to harsh weather conditions outdoors, remaining vibrant for longer.
Before painting, remove dirt and dust buildup from the house by using a pressure washer. Work your way from top to bottom for best results. Next, remove loose paint by using a paint scraper or medium-grit sanding block.
It’s also a good idea to protect windows and lighting fixtures by covering them with plastic sheeting and painter’s tape.
Newton’s Decorating Center is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.