FRANKLIN, N.J./ ST. ALBANS, Vt.- Mrs. Gertrude “Trudy” Joyce (Martin) Rocheleau, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at the age of 86. She was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on May 27, 1932, daughter of the late Paul T. and Ada E. (Brow) Martin. Trudy worked for over 30 years as a Emergency Room Coordinator at Northwestern Medical Center. She married John Boesch Nov. 3, 1957, and they were blessed with a daughter Alicia. Mr. Boesch predeceased Trudy on Feb. 11, 1987. Trudy later met Ernest Rocheleau, and they could be found dancing the night away at the local VFW and spending time with friends and family. They fell in love and were married on May 25, 1991. Mr. Rocheleau predeceased Trudy on Aug. 12, 2007.

Trudy was a member of Holy Angels Church, the Ladies of St. Anne, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary Unit #758. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, baking, and most of all spending time with her two grandchildren. Trudy loved camping with her daughter Alicia in Maine, and later spending summer nights on the porch with Ernie. She was also known for her Christmas baked goods, Easter decorations, and amazing homemade Halloween costumes.

Trudy is survived by her daughter Alicia, her son-in-law Frank, and her granddaughters Alexandra and Brittany.

The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 2, 2018. A Mass of Catholic Burial will then be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Trudy’s name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.