HIGHGATE-Mrs. Gertrude Clark, age 99, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at the St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in St. Albans, July 2, 1919, daughter of the late Richard and Grace (Zweeres) Silk. She worked for many years at the Fonda Container. She enjoyed bingo, casino trips, playing cards, although she was not a good looser, crocheting and word search puzzles.

Gertrude is survived by her four daughters, Patricia Cossin of Fairborn, Ohio, Joyce Crannie of Swanton, Donna Corliss and her husband Gene, and Sandra Thibault and her husband Paul all of Highgate, her siblings, Grace Mack, Betty Ives, Merton Silk, 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her siblings, Walter Silk, Rawlette Silk, Juanita Benoure, Alida Reynolds, Eunice Patenaude, and Richard Silk, along with her sons-in-law Pat Bushey, James Cossin, Jim Crannie, , her granddaughter Karen Campbell and her husband Rick, a grandson James Cossin, and great-gradnson Michael Cossin.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at a time to be announced. Interment will be on her 100th birthday, July 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Greenwood Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center Resident Activities Fund, 596 Sheldon Road, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.