RICHFORD – Geraldine R. Jewett, age 69, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Montgomery on January 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Gerald Sr. & Ruth (Frazier) Jewett.

Geraldine grew up on Hill West, went to Montgomery Elementary, and attended Enosburg Falls High School. She married Gordon Tatro Jr. on November 2, 1968, was a stay at home mom for 18 years and then worked at Energizer for 15 years. Geraldine was a member of the Auxiliary American Legion in Richford. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, cleaning, listening to old time country music, adventures with her side kick Sheila, and big get togethers with the family. Geraldine loved being a mother hen, she cared for her parents when they had fallen ill, her siblings, and her cherished grandchildren that meant the world to her. She will be long remembered for her compassion, toughness, and willingness to help anyone.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Tatro of Richford; her grandchildren, Nathan Tatro of Richford, Brenden Tatro of St. Albans, Skyler Tatro of Richford, and Savannah Jewett-Dragoon of Berkshire; her siblings, Wayne Jewett and his wife Evelyn, Gerald Jr. Jewett and his wife Cheryl, Katheryn King and her husband Howard of Montgomery, Robert Jewett and his wife Donna of Berlin, and Sheila Jewett-Dragoon and her husband Richard; her brother Sherman Jewett and his wife Marie of New Haven, Vt;

her sister-in-law, Lorraine Jewett of CT; her special niece Lori Young and her husband Kenny of CT; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Geraldine was predeceased by the love of her life in 1971, Gordon Tatro Jr.; her sister, Barbara Messenger and her husband Ray; and her brothers, Raymond Jewett and his wife Jane, and Garland Jewett.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will be held this spring in the Hillside Cemetery in Richford.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Spears Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to the hour of the service.

