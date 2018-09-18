ENOSBURG FALLS – Geraldine “Toot” D’Agostino, age 94, passed away peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at Spears Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of her service.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com