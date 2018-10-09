GEORGIA – During their most recent regular meeting Monday night, the Georgia selectboard formally approved a master plan outlining accommodations that would conserve a 177-acre parcel of land near Silver Lake and develop it as a hiking area.

The board also reviewed a timeline for their South Village planning process, a long-term project mapping infrastructure in the South Village District so as to encourage development in what has become billed by town officials as Georgia’s new economic and residential hub.

Georgia approved a plan for Silver Lake that included the development of parking near the site on Blake Road, where a class four road bends toward the Silver Lake parcel. The plan also includes the development of trails in the area, including one that leads to a scenic overlook perched near the lake itself.

The property does not actually abut Silver Lake, as Silver Lake and its immediate shoreline belongs to the St. Albans City reservoir system.

Because of the longtime residences surrounding the site, Georgia Conservation Commission (GCC) member Kent Henderson said some of the finer points of the plan had been difficult: the town has had to accommodate a sugaring operation in the wooded area, as well as historic hunting on the site.

Still, there were some lines that had to be drawn in the sand, Henderson contended, such as a ban on recreational motor vehicles required by the Vermont Land Trust grant that funded Georgia’s purchase of the property a few years ago.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.