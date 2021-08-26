GEORGIA — People will now be able to have a piece of Georgia history hanging on their wall as part of a new fundraiser supporting the Georgia Historical Society’s (GHS) move into a new building.
The GHS will be selling copies of a historical map of town to raise funds that will support getting their new space, the former Town Clerk’s office, up and running.
The maps will be copies of a copy of a copy of the original map done in the late 1700s, laying out the town’s first borders and naming some of the first people to live in Georgia.
GHS board member Karen Brigham was part of the team that traced the map in 1979 from a 1806 copy of the original map. The original map is lost and hasn’t been seen for some time, Brigham said, but she said she is actively searching for it. The 1806 copy was found in the vault at Georgia’s municipal offices, she said.
Dan Pattullo from the Village Frame Shoppe in St. Albans City is helping print the maps on archival paper, Brigham said.
More details will come soon on when and how people can order a copy of this historic map, she said.
Mallett’s legacy
Georgia resident Peter Mallett, who helped shape the Franklin County town, led the effort to trace the original map from its 1806 copy.
He died in 2019 at age 95, and in June 2020, the town renamed its park after him and his wife, Frances Mallett.
“You can’t ever say Peter Mallet without saying, ‘God bless Peter Mallet, but Peter was prolific and was a driving force in the town for his whole life,” Brigham said. “You just did not deny Peter Mallet. He would say ‘Let’s do this,’ and he would beat the bushes until he found enough people to do it.”
Brigham remembers the large heavy paper that was needed to trace the map, which was all done by hand.
Plans for the building
Brigham said the historical society has been working to get the old Town Clerk’s Office up and running, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Among the efforts it has undertaken so far are changing out the heat and air conditioning system and repainting the inside of the building with the help of Norm Senna of Senna and Son Painting.
Michael Trahan donated the building to GHS in memory and honor of Georgia resident Steven Williams, GHS president Cindy Ploof said.
Among the GHS plans for their new building is transforming it into a research center by moving their entire collection of research material from the Georgia Public Library, Brigham said.
