ALBURGH – Georgia E. Morey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the American Legion Pavilion, Post 60, Alburgh.

A full obituary can be viewed, condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.