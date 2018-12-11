Georgia selectboard chair Matt Crawford during Monday night’s meeting.

GEORGIA – The Georgia selectboard, during their regular meeting Monday night, opted to wait on securing the St. Albans Recreation Department’s resident rates for Georgia residents until after they had a firmer grasp on the budget for fiscal year 2020.

The board came to that conclusion after sitting down with the head of the St. Albans Recreation Department, Kelly Viens.

Viens had initially approached the Town of Georgia about being included in the recreation department’s residential rate in October, as Georgia residents regularly attend programs hosted by St. Albans City’s recreation department.

According to a letter sent from Viens to Georgia town administrator Mike McCarthy, that attendance from Georgia residents has steadily increased, jumping from 44 registrants in the 2014-2015 year to 153 registrants in the 2017-2018 year.

“We’re not looking to undercut anything you’re already doing,” Viens told the board. “We’re not looking to duplicate things, but we know we have a good deal of programming that isn’t offered in other departments and we certainly have people in surrounding neighborhoods who are interested.”

For a municipality to be included in the St. Albans Recreation Department’s residential rate discount, the recreation department would have to invoice that municipality for the difference between the money received from residential rates and what they’d receive from those residents through non-residential rates.

Viens estimated that it’d be about 30 percent of what the recreation department would receive if non-resident rates applied. The difference between the residential fee and the non-residential fee is not an explicitly set ratio and depends more on the individual events.

Had Georgia participated in the residential rate in the 2017-2018 year, the Town of Georgia would have paid $4,651 of the total $15,504 paid by Georgia residents in registration fees.

A similar agreement exists between the St. Albans Recreation Department, managed by St. Albans City, and St. Albans Town and Fairfield.

The selectboard’s hesitation came from the commitment of funding while the board drafts a budget that’ll have to accommodate other, larger expenditures in the coming year.

