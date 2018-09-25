SWANTON – Mr. George R. Vance, Sr., age 92, passed away at his Grand Avenue home on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Groton, Vt. on Dec. 16, 1925, he was the son of the late George and Alice (Carr) Vance. He attended school at Bellows Free Academy in Saint Albans, joined the Army National Guard in 1943, went on to active duty in the United States Navy in 1944. On Feb. 24, 1951 George married the late Lucille Hardy who predeceased him on Oct. 10, 2006.

Mr. Vance was employed by Central Vermont Railroad as an Engineer for many years. He was a parishioner of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Swanton. In his spare time, he found enjoyment in auto body work…especially for the Duffy family. George enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing horse shoes and volleyball. George and Lucille would pack up the camper and travel to Lake George and various other campgrounds with their children. He cherished his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

George is survived by his sons, George and his wife, Robyn of Highgate, Jeff and his wife, Cheryl of Georgia, grandchildren, Tracy, Kaylee, Stephanie, Amanda, Chad and Steven, and great grandchildren Montana, Savannah, Elizabeth, Lindsay, Mackenzee, Brad and Zakyia. Brothers, Steward and Richard Vance, daughter in law Donna Vance and Carlotta Vance.

He was predeceased by his sons, Randall and William, as well as his brothers Hollis and Billy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Prayers of Committal and Military Honors will follow in the Vance family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

Gifts in George’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, Saint Albans 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.