VENICE, FLA. / GEORGIA, VT — George Pigeon, 92, formerly of Georgia, Vt., passed away at his home in Venice, Fla., on August 31 surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Three Rivers, Canada, to Dorilla and Emile Pigeon on May 15, 1926, George emigrated to the United States with his family when he was two years old, and grew up on a farm in Westford. George married Theresa Beaulieu on May 10, 1949, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

George and Theresa operated a dairy farm in Georgia, Vt., where they spent 40 years raising their three children and building a good life together. They retired and sold the farm in 1989, moving to Florida and returning for summers at their camp on Maquam Shore, Swanton.

George loved managing and expanding the family dairy farm, working with his sons. He and Theresa enjoyed country music and square dancing to his brother’s band ‘Roland and the Country Ramblers’. He and Theresa loved to travel, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Maurice and Patricia Pigeon, Robert and Lois Pigeon, and Yvette Pigeon and Fred “Chico” Lager. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Raymond Pigeon, of Swanton Vermont.

In honoring George’s wishes, a celebration of his and Theresa’s life will be held in the spring in Highgate, Vt. Memorial gifts may be made to Saint Anne’s Shrine, Isle La Motte, Vt. (www.saintannesshrine.org).