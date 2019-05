ST. ALBANS – George Edward Lace 96 passed away peacefully at NWMC Hospital suddenly on Friday, November 23, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Holy Angels Church. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Lace family lot in St. Albans Bay Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society or the Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail of Vermont. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home.