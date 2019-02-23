Update for Division III, with Winooski, Northfield, and Leland & Gray opting out.

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Stowe (12, 4-16-0) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-10-0)

Williamstown (10, 4-14-0) at White River (7, 9-9-0)

Montpelier (9, 4-14-0) at Oxbow (8, 7-13-0)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

Montpelier-Oxbow winner at Hazen (1, 19-1-0)

Will.-WRV winner at Thetford (2, 17-2-0)

Stowe-BFA winner at at Windsor (3, 16-4-0)

Green Mountain (5, 15-5-0) at Peoples (4, 15-5-0)

Semifinals, at Barre Aud

Thursday, March 7, 6:30/8:15 p.m.

Championship, at Barre Aud

Saturday, March 9, 3:45 p.m.

Expected playoff pairings for the girls basketball state tournament, based on standings posted Saturday night by the Vermont Principals Association. The official playoff schedule will be released Monday morning, with games starting Tuesday.

DIVISION I

PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

Spaulding (16, 1-18-0) at Champlain Valley (1, 20-0-0)

South Burlington (15, 3-16-0) at St. Johnsbury (2, 18-2-0)

Colchester (14, 6-14-0) at BFA-St. Albans (3, 15-5-0)

Burlington (13, 6-14-0) at Rice (4, 13-7-0)

Lyndon (12, 8-11-0) at Rutland (5, 13-7-0)

Burr & Burton (11, 9-11-0) at North Country (6, 14-6-0)

Brattleboro (10, 10-10-0) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8-0)

Essex (9, 10-10-0) at Mt. Anthony (8, 11-9-0)

QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Essex-MAU winner vs. Spaulding-CVU winner

Brattleboro-MMU winner vs. SB-SJ winner

B&B-NC winner vs. Colchester-BFA winner

Lyndon-Rutland winner vs. Burlington-Rice winner

SEMIFINALS, AT UVM

Wednesday, March 6, 6/8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, AT UVM

Sunday, March 10, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

Woodstock (16, 8-12-0) at Mt. Abraham (1, 18-2-0)

Hartford (15, 5-15-0) at Enosburg (2, 16-4-0)

Missisquoi (14, 5-15-0) at Fair Haven (3, 15-5-0)

Otter Valley (13, 6-14-0) at Lake Region (4, 16-4-0)

Vergennes (12, 9-11-0) at Randolph (5, 15-5-0)

Lamoille (11, 10-10-0) at Harwood (6, 14-6-0)

Bellows Falls (10, 15-5-0) at Springfield (7, 15-5-0)

Milton (9, 9-11-0) at U-32 (8, 10-10-0)

QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Milton-U-32 winner vs. Woodstock-Mt. Abraham winner

Bellows Falls-Springfield winner vs. Hartford-Enosburg winner

Lamoille-Harwood winner vs. Missisquoi -Fair Haven winner

Vergennes-Randolph winner vs. Otter Valley-Lake Region winner

SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD

March 4/6, 8:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD

Saturday, March 9, noon

DIVISION III

PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

Northfield (14, 0-18-0) at Windsor (3, 16-4-0)

Leland & Gray (13, 3-17-0) at Peoples (4, 15-5-0)

Stowe (12, 4-16-0) at Green Mountain (5, 15-5-0)

Williamstown (11, 4-14-0) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-10-0)

Montpelier (10, 4-14-0) at White River (7, 9-9-0)

Winooski (9, 5-15-0) at Oxbow (8, 7-13-0)

QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Winooski-Oxbow winner at Hazen (1, 19-1-0)

Montpelier-WRV at Thetford (2, 17-2-0)

Williamstown-BFA winner vs. Northfield-Windsor winner

Stowe-GMU winner vs. L&G-Peoples winner

SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD

Thursday, March 7, 6:30/8:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD

Saturday, March 9, 3:45 p.m.

DIVISION IV

PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

Sharon (14, 1-16-0) at West Rutland (3, 15-5-0)

Black River (13, 1-18-0) at Mid Vt Christian (4, 15-5-0)

Poultney (12, 3-17-0) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 14-6-0)

Rivendell (11, 4-15-0) at Danville (6, 12-7-0)

Richford (10, 3-15-0) at Arlington (7, 9-11-0)

Twin Valley (9, 5-15-0) at Twinfield (8, 8-12-0)

QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY

TV-Twinfield winner at Blue Mountain (1, 18-2-0)

Richford-Arlington winner at Proctor (2, 16-4-0)

Rivendell-Danville winner vs. Sharon-WR winner

Poultney-MSJ winner vs. BR-MVC winner

SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD

March 4/6, 6:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD

Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.