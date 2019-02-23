Update for Division III, with Winooski, Northfield, and Leland & Gray opting out.
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Stowe (12, 4-16-0) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-10-0)
Williamstown (10, 4-14-0) at White River (7, 9-9-0)
Montpelier (9, 4-14-0) at Oxbow (8, 7-13-0)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
Montpelier-Oxbow winner at Hazen (1, 19-1-0)
Will.-WRV winner at Thetford (2, 17-2-0)
Stowe-BFA winner at at Windsor (3, 16-4-0)
Green Mountain (5, 15-5-0) at Peoples (4, 15-5-0)
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Thursday, March 7, 6:30/8:15 p.m.
Championship, at Barre Aud
Saturday, March 9, 3:45 p.m.
Expected playoff pairings for the girls basketball state tournament, based on standings posted Saturday night by the Vermont Principals Association. The official playoff schedule will be released Monday morning, with games starting Tuesday.
DIVISION I
PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY
Spaulding (16, 1-18-0) at Champlain Valley (1, 20-0-0)
South Burlington (15, 3-16-0) at St. Johnsbury (2, 18-2-0)
Colchester (14, 6-14-0) at BFA-St. Albans (3, 15-5-0)
Burlington (13, 6-14-0) at Rice (4, 13-7-0)
Lyndon (12, 8-11-0) at Rutland (5, 13-7-0)
Burr & Burton (11, 9-11-0) at North Country (6, 14-6-0)
Brattleboro (10, 10-10-0) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8-0)
Essex (9, 10-10-0) at Mt. Anthony (8, 11-9-0)
QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Essex-MAU winner vs. Spaulding-CVU winner
Brattleboro-MMU winner vs. SB-SJ winner
B&B-NC winner vs. Colchester-BFA winner
Lyndon-Rutland winner vs. Burlington-Rice winner
SEMIFINALS, AT UVM
Wednesday, March 6, 6/8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, AT UVM
Sunday, March 10, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY
Woodstock (16, 8-12-0) at Mt. Abraham (1, 18-2-0)
Hartford (15, 5-15-0) at Enosburg (2, 16-4-0)
Missisquoi (14, 5-15-0) at Fair Haven (3, 15-5-0)
Otter Valley (13, 6-14-0) at Lake Region (4, 16-4-0)
Vergennes (12, 9-11-0) at Randolph (5, 15-5-0)
Lamoille (11, 10-10-0) at Harwood (6, 14-6-0)
Bellows Falls (10, 15-5-0) at Springfield (7, 15-5-0)
Milton (9, 9-11-0) at U-32 (8, 10-10-0)
QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Milton-U-32 winner vs. Woodstock-Mt. Abraham winner
Bellows Falls-Springfield winner vs. Hartford-Enosburg winner
Lamoille-Harwood winner vs. Missisquoi -Fair Haven winner
Vergennes-Randolph winner vs. Otter Valley-Lake Region winner
SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD
March 4/6, 8:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD
Saturday, March 9, noon
DIVISION III
PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY
Northfield (14, 0-18-0) at Windsor (3, 16-4-0)
Leland & Gray (13, 3-17-0) at Peoples (4, 15-5-0)
Stowe (12, 4-16-0) at Green Mountain (5, 15-5-0)
Williamstown (11, 4-14-0) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-10-0)
Montpelier (10, 4-14-0) at White River (7, 9-9-0)
Winooski (9, 5-15-0) at Oxbow (8, 7-13-0)
QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Winooski-Oxbow winner at Hazen (1, 19-1-0)
Montpelier-WRV at Thetford (2, 17-2-0)
Williamstown-BFA winner vs. Northfield-Windsor winner
Stowe-GMU winner vs. L&G-Peoples winner
SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD
Thursday, March 7, 6:30/8:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD
Saturday, March 9, 3:45 p.m.
DIVISION IV
PLAYDOWNS, TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY
Sharon (14, 1-16-0) at West Rutland (3, 15-5-0)
Black River (13, 1-18-0) at Mid Vt Christian (4, 15-5-0)
Poultney (12, 3-17-0) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 14-6-0)
Rivendell (11, 4-15-0) at Danville (6, 12-7-0)
Richford (10, 3-15-0) at Arlington (7, 9-11-0)
Twin Valley (9, 5-15-0) at Twinfield (8, 8-12-0)
QUARTERFINALS, FRIDAY/SATURDAY
TV-Twinfield winner at Blue Mountain (1, 18-2-0)
Richford-Arlington winner at Proctor (2, 16-4-0)
Rivendell-Danville winner vs. Sharon-WR winner
Poultney-MSJ winner vs. BR-MVC winner
SEMIFINALS, AT BARRE AUD
March 4/6, 6:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, AT BARRE AUD
Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.