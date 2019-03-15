LISBON, N.H. — Gary James Hale, 68, Lisbon, died on Saturday March, 9, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Rutland, Vt. to James and Germaine Hale. He attended local schools and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vt. in 1969. Gary enlisted in US Navy and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1975.

Gary owned and operated Auto Emporium in Littleton for over 30 years where he continued to work until days before his passing. He was an active member of the Littleton VFW and served for many years as member of the honor guard. Gary was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and would travel for motorcycle rallies in Daytona, Sturgis, Lake George, Laconia, and many other places around the country. He was not opposed to closing the shop early and jumping on his bike on hot summer afternoons.

There will be a Celebration of Gary's Life on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Littleton VFW.