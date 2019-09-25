SWANTON – Gary Greenwood, age 63, passed away at home in Swanton, Vt. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 after almost five years of fighting cancer. His family was with him as he passed, providing comfort and acknowledgement of the light that he brought to each of their lives.

Gary was born in Concord, Vermont to Robert and Jacqueline Greenwood.

He married the love of his life, Beverly (Lynch) Greenwood, in 1977. Together they started a family and settled in Georgia, Vermont, where they lived for more than 30 years. Hard-working and reliable, Gary was employed by the City of Burlington, Department of Public Works for 35 years. Gary retired in 2015 as Chief Operator of Waste Water Treatment and moved to Swanton with Beverly and their dogs, Delilah and Daisy. Gary settled into retirement easily, finding pleasure in woodworking, playing his guitar, building model cars, and the calm ease of sitting on his front porch with Beverly, appreciating the beauty of Lake Champlain. He loved watching NASCAR races and old westerns, listening to the blues, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a quiet man with a dry, sarcastic sense of humor and bright blue eyes that gleamed whenever he was joking with you.

Gary will be remembered by his loving wife of 42 years, Beverly; his children, Michael Greenwood and his wife Carrie of Highgate, and Heather Greenwood and her husband Justin Bois of Cranston, RI; his grandchildren, Owen, Isaac, and Paige Greenwood of Highgate; his parents, Robert and Jacqueline Greenwood of Webster, FL; and his mother-in-law, Antoinette Lynch, of Castleton. Gary was predeceased by his father-in-law, James Lynch Sr., of Castleton.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Visitation will precede the services on Friday at Kidder Memorial Home beginning at 3:30 PM.

Gary and his family would like to extend a special thanks to the great people at UVM Cancer Center and to his hospice team, Sheree and Hannah, for the ease and comfort they provided Gary in his final weeks.

For those who wish, contributions in Gary’s memory can be sent c/o Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.

