HIGHGATE — The Vermont Economic Progress Council saw Highgate’s potential on Tuesday during a tour of town projects and plans.
Representatives from state, local and corporate organizations as well as educators showed the VEPC plans for extended water and sewer, repurposing of the Stinehour Hotel, a brand new library and a longer runway at the Franklin County State Airport.
Town Administrator Heidi Brich-Valenta said this slate of projects shows Highgate is on the move.
“There is a lot of potential here for this community,” she said.
Tour guides hoped the day would help garner statewide attention to Highgate’s infrastructural needs and move several projects forward to bolster the town’s economy.
The VEPC traveled to three main areas that have been identified for redevelopment in the town: the potential new library space and current town library, the Stinehour Hotel and the vast space in and around the Franklin County State Airport.
At each site, the group discussed plans for projects such as the implementation of small-scale water and sewer and a leach field, Brownfield studies at the Hotel and continued collaboration with local schools and the airport.
The VEPC heard from Julie Regimbal, superintendent of the Missisquoi Valley School District; Tim Smith, executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation; Cliff Coy, airport manager and co-owner of Border Air; Kyle Wells, project manager at the Vermont Agency of Transportation; Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Franklin-5).
Representatives from Cross Consulting Engineers who are working with local land developer Jim Harrison were also present.
After the tour was over, the group arrived back at the Experimental Aviation Association building for lunch provided by the Phoenix House.
Everyone from Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau to former airport manager George Coy arrived to network and mingle with experts, sip lemonade and talk about Highgate’s next generations and dreams for the future.
“It’s all coming together,” Britch-Valenta said. “Finally.”
Library plans and hotel revitalization
After departing from the town offices, the tour moved on to the Highgate Library & Community Center, where the group met librarian Adah DeRosier.
DeRosier showed the group around the library’s small space, which has little to no room for meetings and programming, especially in the winter. And in order for Highgate Elementary School students to take advantage of the library’s offerings, they have to cross a busy intersection.
Despite DeRosier’s optimism about the library’s current offerings, she and Britch-Valenta agreed that more space is most definitely needed.
“I’m astounded that they [the library] have been able to do as much as they can with the space they have,” Britch-Valenta said.
DeRosier hopes a new library will be built on the property of the Stinehour Hotel across the street from Desourcie’s Market and adjacent to the school. The area is a two-acre lot with a historic, albeit dilapidated, building.
“This hotel used to be a really beautiful building, I know people in Highgate would love to see the space useful again,” Britch-Valenta said.
In July, the Town of Highgate received a $30,000 Community Development Block grant to complete a study on how feasible it would be to restore the historic hotel into a mixed use building and to develop construction plans for a new library.
With the library better-positioned, the library and the school could collaborate in a similar fashion to that of Fairfield, whose town library exists several hundred feet from the Fairfield Center School’s front door.
“They want a library,” Britch-Valenta said during the tour. “This would be a great way to give our students even more resources.”
Runway expansion
Kyle Wells of VTrans was just one of the presenters at Tuesday’s meeting, and he opened with an announcement that his division – that of railways and aviation – had recently received two Federal Aviation Administration grants, one supplemental and one discretionary. Both will fund the entire existing airplane runway, which is 3,000 feet long and 600 feet wide. The grants were awarded along with a contract with ECI Construction.
The extension construction will break ground in April, he said, and will widen the runway 15 feet to the west.
The extension of the taxi runway – the runway used to transport aircraft from main runways to other areas of the airport – is expected to also draw business, create jobs and bolster the continued development of the area. It will allow for larger aircraft – specifically cargo aircraft – to bring their business to Highgate.
Water and sewer extension
Another key part of the expansion of Highgate’s offerings is the extension of the water and sewer from the eastern entrance of Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School to the terminal at the Franklin County State Airport and state lands around.
Which involves about 9,000 feet of line that will discharge back into the Village of Swanton’s water and sewer system.
The line will be eight inches wide and involve booster pump stations, a gravity sewer, hydrants and services to the edge of the laneway. It will connect with three existing VTrans properties, and the final design is 60 percent complete, said Wayne Elliott, of Aldrich & Elliott, engineering.
The engineering firm is working on getting permitting for the lines, which will provide fire flow protection and run down from the Franklin County Field Days area along the south side of route 78 next to the airport.
The total cost of the project, right now, is about $300 million, Elliott said.
