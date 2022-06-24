ST. ALBANS — Eighth-graders from Maple Run Unified School District’s elementary schools graduated earlier this month in ceremonies that commemorated their educational experiences thus far.
On June 8 at St. Albans Town Educational Center, St. Albans City School and Fairfield Center School, students gave speeches and musical performances and were recognized with awards. Parents snapped photos and smiles were shared.
This fall, the group will enter Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans as the class of 2026.
Many thanks to SACS, Aron Smith and Teresa Brosseau for sharing these photos!
