ST. ALBANS CITY — Topped with an inflatable dome, the Hard’Ack Pool is now ready for winter.
Volunteer crews assembled at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area for the first time this past Wednesday morning to help prepare the city’s year-round pool for its winter season.
By 1 p.m., the large inflatable dome rose over the pool structure after being stretched across the surface and filled with air.
Rec director Kelly Viens said the morning’s effort was hard physical work.
“It’s heavy,” she said. “I can’t think of anything that was so hard to pull.”
The day’s crew consisted of a mix of public works employees, volunteers from S.B. Collins, the Vermont National Guard and a few temporary laborers – a group of about 30 – who worked together to stretch the vinyl structure, unrolled from two tight squares about the size of a pallet, over the water-filled pool.
The typical pool accouterments, such as the diving board and railings had been removed beforehand so the large vinyl tent wouldn’t snag during the process.
At one point, Viens said crew members had to cross the pool itself, complicating the process. Workers on site compared it to trying to gain traction while standing on a water bed.
After they finished the task, the edges were sealed with some two-by-fours hammered into place.
Before the tent was inflated, however, workers had to install two access doors on the two sides of the structure by setting them up vertically and bolting them down so they could be attached after the balloon was inflated.
Meanwhile, a few men began the work needed to blow up the large white tent. The process involved cutting a hole in the side and then stretching it over the edges of the blower to eventually seal it in place.
Once attached, the bubble expanded over roughly an hour until the words, “Hard’Ack Recreation Area,” could be seen on its taut surface.
Workers finished up the day’s work by cutting the doors for the entrances and fastening the tent to the heavy-duty doors erected earlier.
Eventually, the front entrance of the tent bubble was attached to the pool building itself. Viens said visitors will enter through rotating doors at the front of the tent so the air pressure is maintained as people use the pool, its locker rooms and its related facilities over the winter.
The Hard’Ack pool opens for its winter season on Sept. 19.
Winter entrance fees are $8 for St. Albans City and Georgia residents, and $16 for non-residents.
Memberships include a public swim pass, lap swim and 50% off fitness classes.
