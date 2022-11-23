ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is another set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in November of 1972.
Many of the photos in this collection are of cute, local kids celebrating Thanksgiving. They seem to be reenacting the first Thanksgiving, dressed in handmade costumes as pilgrims and Native Americans.
This batch of photos also features holiday lights going up on the tree in front of the Swanton Public Library, a group of women organizing a toy drive and a glimpse into the start of the ice hockey season.
I am particularly intrigued by the series of photos of what appears to be the retrieval of a train car from the river. A quick Google search provides no clues as to what the incident was. Do you know?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-391-0563. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
Catch our first set of photos from late October at this link.
Catch our second set of photos from mid-November at this link.
