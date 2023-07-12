ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in July of 1973.
Kids in costume smile at the camera from a park while dressed as robots or aliens or some other strange beings. Do you recognize any of these children? They could be locals or campers from another area of the country.
There is also an assortment of other photos, including one of a burned-down building, a man standing near some photos for concerts and the Burlington Farmers Market, and a Fourth of July parade.
Can you tell where the parade is happening based on the buildings behind the parade marchers? Can you spot a different clue that would provide context to any of these photos? We would love to share your knowledge with our readers.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
