ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in May of 1973.
We have photos of children acting in a play, dancing in tutus and bowling.
At the bowling alley, there are kids standing in front of a thank you sign. The St. Albans Bowling Center would have been celebrating its 10th anniversary in 1973. It closed in 2013 in part due to a decrease in interest and participation in bowling.
Do you have memories of bowling there? Share them with us!
We also have photos of spring construction being carried out. A group of older people seem to be “shovel ready” to break ground on a new project. Do you know what it was for? It would be interesting to know if it still stands today.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
