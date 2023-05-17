Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Northern New York and Much of Vermont Today... Fine fuels remain very dry across northern New York and Vermont according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This, combined with low relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and gusty northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain. Although the NYS burn ban is no longer in effect, burning is not recommended due to these conditions. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection websites.