ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in April of 1973.
In this weeks collection of photos a small child looks like he's having fun while he sings along as the band of grownups behind him plays. Is the guitar player next to him is his father or another family member? He looks very proud of the boy.
On a creepier note, there are photos of a group of children playing with bones that look like they could be skulls of deer or some other wild animal. Depending on how you look at it, it could be a little morbid or just kids exploring and having fun, possibly as part of a museum or science program.
There are also some photos of an adult and two older children with a human skeleton. It's worth wondering if the skeleton is real or simply a very realistic replica.
Regardless, it's interesting to see how children learned about anatomy fifty years ago, and compare it to how they might learn differently today with technology such as computers and tablets.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
