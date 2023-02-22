ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in February of 1973.
This week there are boxers and cheerleaders and a great shot of two young girls playing in the snow.
A fashion show of formal wear also took place. Models showed off wedding dresses, suits and more.
There are also portraits of a dairy farmer and dentist hard at work. The farmer poses with milking machines, a product that no doubt made life easier for him than farmers of the past. Do you know who this man might be and if he or his children are still farming today?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.