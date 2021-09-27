Liam Kirby (left) checks out the interior of Jeff Houghton's 1951 Dodge M37 while held by his mother Crystal Kirby at the St. Albans Harvest Festival.
Jeff Houghton poses in front of his 1951 Dodge M37. A collector of military vehicles, Houghton equipped the vehicle as an emergency ordinance disposal unit seen during the Korean war.
The car show, hosted by the Old Derelict Car Club, drew its fair share of attendees during the St. Albans Harvest Festival.
Members of the Old Derelict Car Club pose for a photo during the weekend's car show.
Brian Kendrew points out some of the unique traits of his 1961 Ford Unibody truck.
The Nobby Reed Project entertains the St. Albans Harvest Festival crowd.
Nobby Reed, of the Nobby Reed Project, leans into a solo.
Michael Webb, of Finest Kind Dairy, hands out two ice cream cones from his renovated Airstream.
Ricky Klein, of the Groennfell Meadery, delivers a mead to Linda and Greg Ritchie. The two were visiting the area from Connecticut.
Jane Lanza (left) describes the CBD products of Family Tree Hemp Co. to Erica and Ed McClain.
Vendors offering arts, crafts and food specialty products lined the roads of St. Albans Bay Park during the festival.
Two festival-goers appreciate the music of the Nobby Reed Project.
Nobby Reed plays for festival-goers.
Finest Kind Dairy drew lines throughout the afternoon by offering ice cream during the sunny day.
ST. ALBANS TOWN — At the third annual St. Albans Bay Harvest Festival held Saturday, musician Nobby Reed summed up the day’s events:
“When you have good weather, you can’t help but feel good,” he said.
Under the day’s blue sky, hundreds came out to enjoy the afternoon’s events. Vendors lined up on one side to offer arts, crafts and specialty foods. The Nobby Reed Project took to the stage to play its brand of blues. And near the baseball diamond, roughly 100 classic car owners popped their car hoods to show off what was underneath.
In a first for the festival, members of the Old Derelict Car Club stepped up to organize a classic car show nearby as a fundraiser for VFW Post 758. It also gave the region’s classic car lovers a reason to display their work to the hundreds visiting the bay park.
“They used to be new cars, and we liked them then,” club member Brain Kendrew said. “Now, we’re not sure if it’s us or the cars that are old and derelict.”
His ‘61 Ford Unibody truck is one of the rare models of truck with no seam between the cab and bed. Despite it being 60 years old, Kendrew still drives the restored vehicle to work.
While festival-goers of all ages enjoyed checking out the vehicles, club member Steve Greenia said it’s difficult to get younger people into the hobby. That leaves it to clubs like their own to take charge if such events want to continue.
“We’re trying to keep it up and going. If we don’t keep it going, who’s going to do it?” he said.
Other highlights of the day included the annual chili cook-off competition, mead-drinking thanks to festival co-host Groennfell Meadery and ice cream eating via Finest Kind Dairy’s newly-renovated Airstream trailer.
