STORRS, Conn. – Gail A. Marshia, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at the Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn..

She was born on May 25, 1957 in St. Albans, Vt. to Ramon and Helen (McLaren) Marshia.

Gail graduated from B.F.A. St. Albans in 1975. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Lyndon State College in 1978 and then her master’s degree in social work from the University of Connecticut in 1984. Gail had a passion for helping others, and her life’s work was dedicated to that. Most of her working career was spent at the Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, Conn. She worked as a medical social worker for many years, and in 1989 she started a cancer support group at the hospital. Gail was diagnosed with cancer several different times throughout her life, and her strength and perseverance served as an inspiration to others, and molded her into the amazing social worker, mother, and friend that she was. Her favorite hobbies included traveling and reading, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, friends, and her cats.

She is survived by her loving parents, Ramon and Helen Marshia of East Fairfield, Vt.; her children, Maxwell Calverley, and Meagan Jalil and her husband Waleed all of Storrs, Conn.; her siblings, Dennis Marshia and his wife Polly of East Fairfield, Sheila Hicks and her husband Bob of Ledyard, Conn., Sharon Beaudry and her husband Chris of Bakersfield, Vt., and Michael Marshia of East Berkshire, Vt.; her former spouse, Martin Calverley of Barton, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield.

Visitation will be held on Sunday at Spears Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Gail’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

