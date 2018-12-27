SWANTON – Gabriel M. Liegey Jr., age 92, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 at Franklin County Health and Rehab in St. Albans.

He was born in New York City on Jan. 2, 1926. He was the oldest of 15 children born to the late Gabriel M. Liegey Sr. and Veronica E. Webb.

Raised in Far Rockaway, N.Y., Gabe graduated from St. Mary Star of the Sea grammar school in 1940, then Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1944. After high school, Gabe served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater on Guam. He received his honorable discharge, in May of 1946, with the rank of Storekeeper IIc. After returning home, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Fordham College, and later attended the New York University Graduate School of Business. Gabe worked for General Motors in their Overseas Operations and retired in 1978.

Gabe married Mary E. Howrigan on August 8, 1969 in Bellrose, N.Y. They resided in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y. from 1969-1974, Granite Springs, Somers, N.Y. from 1974-2000, Brewster, Cape Cod, Mass. from 2000-2009, and Swanton, Vt. since 2009.

He was ordained a permanent Deacon on June 6, 1998 in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York by Cardinal John O’Connor. He served as Deacon at St. James Church in Carmel, NY from 1998-2000, Holy Redeemer Church in Chatham, Mass. from 2000-2009, St. Patrick Church in Fairfield, Vt. from 2009-2013, and Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, Vt. since 2013.

Gabe is survived by his children, Gabriel Liegey and Eileen Liegey; siblings, Sister Mary E. Liegey S.C., Sister Veronica Liegey S.C., Bernadette Liegey, Hilaire Liegey, Michael Liegey, Sister Christine Liegey PBVM, Francis Liegey, and Gregory Liegey; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Gabe was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Howrigan) Liegey; and his siblings, Paul, Jean, Brendan, Catherine, Peter, and Mark.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vt. 05488.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 241 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Interment will be held this spring in St. Patrick Cemetery, Church Road, Fairfield, Vt.

For those who wish, contributions in Gabe’s memory may be made to Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com