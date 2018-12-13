The condition of Taylor Park’s walkways was one of several topics discussed by the St. Albans City Council at its Monday night meeting.

ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans City Council had a busy meeting on Monday night, appointing commissioners, approving water and wastewater allocations, and giving initial approval to a permanent truck ordinance for Upper Welden Street.

In addition, the council discussed engineering of new walkways and lighting for Taylor Park.

The council gave an informal green light to doing the initial engineering for new walkways in the park based on the walkways outlined in the Taylor Park Master Plan, which include an oval on the south end of the park and a wider north-south walkway. With the creation of the oval, the monuments in the park would be relocated along that walkway for those using it to enjoy.

The engineering does not include any other elements of the plan such as a performance space or water feature for kids.

The goal, explained Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development, is to determine if it is possible to build the sidewalks in the park as laid out in the plan and what the cost would be. In addition, the study would also determine how the improvements could be phased in over time so that each builds on the last.

“We have some definite concerns about the condition of the walkways,” said Tom Koldys, the chair of the parks commission. He added it makes sense to create an overall plan rather than tackle the problem piecemeal.

The council agreed.

Sawyer also updated the council on the joint study of the Route 7 corridor undertaken by the city and town. The council received a written copy of the alternatives under consideration.

The study, said Sawyer, “does allow us to have a discussion with the town and VTrans (Vermont Agency of Transportation).”

