UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vermont man accused of kidnapping a New Hampshire woman and her child from a mall on Saturday, then sexually assaulting the woman, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sunday following a high-speed chase.

The man, Everett Simpson, 41, currently reported as residing in St. Johnsbury, was a resident of St. Albans as recently as September, according to previous police reports.

Simpson is expected to face charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and car theft. His case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.

According to a statement from Vermont State Police (VSP), the incident began around 1 p.m. on Saturday when Simpson forced a woman and her child into their car, a silver 2014 Kia Forte sedan, and drove to Vermont. In White River Junction, he reportedly forced her to rent a hotel room in which he subsequently raped her before leaving the hotel at 5:30 p.m., at which point the woman and her child were able to reach safety and contact police.

VSP reports the woman and Simpson were strangers.

