ST. ALBANS TOWN – Jessica Frost will be running for the St. Albans Town selectboard, vying for a three-year seat currently held by selectboard chair Bill Nihan.

Frost is currently a wellness specialist with the Northwest Medical Center and RiseVT, and currently serves as the chair the town’s parks commission, a town body advising governance of its parks and connecting park-related projects to grant funding.

Previously, Frost worked in planning positions at the county level in New Jersey and in the private sector in Alaska.

A town resident of more than a decade, Frost said she was running to align representation on the board with her experience in the community.

“I’m living in the town, actively raising my kids,” Frost said. “When I go to the selectboard meetings, no one on the board is raising children in the town.”

“Wherever I go in town, I never run into a selectboard member,” she continued. “I’m sure they’re out in the community with their friends and peers, but they’re not where I’m actively living right now, so I feel like there’s no one in my generation who’s able to hear what’s going on in town or hear what people want their town to look like.”

If elected, Frost would be the only woman on the board. She would also be younger than the majority of the board and be the only board member with children enrolled in the town’s school district.

Frost said she was initially apprehensive about running for the selectboard. While she said she received encouragement from friends and residents whenever she’d suggest running for the board, Frost said it was ultimately her three daughters that convinced her to run.

“We talk a lot about politics in our house and women in leadership,” Frost said. “They kept saying ‘Mom, we need women leaders,’ and this is your chance to do it.”

