The Franklin school board, joined by FCS Principal Joyce Hakey and Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union Superintendent Julie Regimbal, during Tuesday’s informational meeting at the Franklin Central School.

FRANKLIN — An informational meeting in Franklin Tuesday night dwelled on worst case scenarios as the town contended with the fact that, pending the closure of Franklin Central School (FCS), there were no formal analyses informing the closure and no plans in motion to open an independent school in its place.

Voters from the Town of Franklin were recently asked to participate in a warned vote next week to potentially sell FCS’s assets to the town and convert the Franklin Town School District into a “non-operating school district” – a vote that would effectively close FCS as a public school.

Tuesday’s informational meeting was warned to provide a background for the upcoming vote and allow the school board to answer the questions those articles spurred in the preceding month, with school board chair Bob Berger warning early on that “some answers may not exist.”

Berger, speaking for the board, led the presentation with questions related to the first article: “Shall the legal voters of the Franklin School District sell all the Franklin Town School District’s assets to the Town of Franklin?”

Berger explained that, as of this moment, there had been no study examining the financial impact to Franklin’s taxpayers should the town take ownership of school property. He added that there hadn’t been any discussion related to the amount for the purchase or a clear identification of which assets would be included in a sale.

He said, however, that it would be the selectboard that would take over as the public body “in charge of caring for and raising revenue to support the school building,” meaning that costs related to the building would ultimately fall on the town.

An agreement with an independent school leasing the property could lead to some shared governance, but like any other relationship between a landlord and renter, some of the maintenance and management would still fall on the town as the rightful owners of the building.

“Any agreements between the town and a future entity using the building are speculative at this point in time,” Berger told the audience. “The short answer is: We don’t know.”

Berger also explained that, should the district’s assets be sold to the town, Franklin would assume sole responsibility of the building.

Meanwhile, the sale of town assets would not prevent the forced consolidation of Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School’s member districts of Franklin, Highgate and Swanton, meaning that Franklin taxpayers may still have to help financially support school assets in Swanton and Highgate but would receive no financial help from those towns for maintaining Franklin’s school building.

“Therefore, the Town of Franklin would be solely responsible for the costs for its school, and in addition share in the costs of the other schools,” Berger read.

While the Franklin selectboard has largely been supportive of efforts to stonewall a state-mandated merger, members expressed some reservations over the fact that the town hadn’t properly explored the financial impacts of assuming ownership over FCS’s assets.

Others expressed discomfort with the lack of information in general.

“I can say, as the selectboard, we’ve talked about the property transfer… and there’s a lot of uncertainty,” selectboard chair Peter Magnant admitted. “We’ve got less than a month and we don’t know the ramifications.”

