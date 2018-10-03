FRANKLIN – In a special meeting Tuesday night, voters from the Town of Franklin overwhelmingly defeated a pair of articles that would have closed the Franklin Central School (FCS) and sold its assets to the town in a bid to preclude an Act 46 school merger.

Voters defeated the first article, which would have sold the school’s assets to the town for an undisclosed price, 160-29.

One vote was left blank.

The second article, which would have converted the Franklin Town School District into a “non-operating school district” and effectively closed Franklin’s elementary school, was defeated by an even wider 175-15 margin.

The articles had been billed by some residents as a form of “insurance” as the town contested the likely consolidation of Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School’s member districts. Following an example set by North Bennington, those residents hoped to convince the school to close its doors and have an independent school opened in its place.

That independent school, they argued, would allow Franklin to avoid that consolidation and remain independent of school districts in Highgate and Swanton.

Franklin was recommended to merger with school districts in Swanton, Highgate and MVU as a part of a statewide merger plan drafted by then Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey. That plan was submitted to the State Board of Education, which is currently in the process of deciding whether or not to follow through with Bouchey’s recommended mergers.

During a meeting with members of the Franklin and Highgate selectboards and school boards, current Secretary of Education Dan French suggested that the state education board would likely approve Bouchey’s proposed consolidation of MVU’s member districts.

Ahead of Tuesday’s votes, both the Franklin school board and Peter Magnant, the chair of the Franklin selectboard, spoke against the articles, citing a general lack of information related to the impacts of both articles and the fact that there were no guarantees of an independent school opening in FCS’s place.

Neither the school board or the selectboard had had a chance to analyze the possible tax impact of maintaining the school’s assets ahead of Tuesday’s vote, something members of both boards were critical of.

The school board’s chair, Bob Berger, also argued that, since these articles likely wouldn’t prevent a merger of Franklin’s district with Highgate and Swanton, it meant Franklin would still have to pay a share of maintaining those schools while being solely responsible for its vacant school building.

The school board also feared that, if the town assumed the school’s assets, it would negatively impact a class action lawsuit against Act 46 that Franklin had signed on to, as that lawsuit argues reassigning local school assets to a unified school board shared among several towns was unconstitutional according to both the state and federal constitutions’ Takings Clauses.

“We as a board feel that there’s a lot of risk involved, and that’s why we’re unanimously opposed to Article 1,” Berger said.

The school board’s opposition drew some criticism from some members of the crowd who previously accused Berger of presenting a “worst case scenario” for a school closure.

Berger countered by noting that both he and the board have been longtime opponents of a possible forced consolidation under Act 46, having signed statements against a recommended merger and joining a lawsuit that could stall the Act 46 process.

Berger also disagreed with theories that a school board unified under Act 46 would unequally represent Franklin and would ultimately lead to the school’s closure.

