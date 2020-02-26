FRANKLIN – The Town of Franklin has proposed a total budget of $902,339 for fiscal 2021, an increase in expected spending of $58,535 from the current year, with a tax rate of $0.4450.
The town’s current total tax rate for fiscal 2020 is set at $0.3920.
Voters in the town will decide on proposed allotments for fiscal 2021 of $29,000 for an additional plow truck, which would cost the town an amount not exceeding $145,000 over time as well as $55,200 as a 20 percent grant match for replacement of a culvert on Pidgeon Hill Road. Additional budget articles up for vote this coming Town Meeting Day include $10,000 for Lake Carmi water quality management and $5,000 for installation and repair of village sidewalks.
These articles have each been included in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Franklin proposes general spending of $346, 506 for fiscal 2021, an increase of $45,822 from the current fiscal year budget, though the town anticipates ending fiscal 2020 roughly $7,000 under budget for general expenses.
Significant changes in proposed general municipal spending for fiscal 2021 breaks down to an allotted $18,500 for building maintenance, up from $4,050 for the current fiscal year; $75,206 for salaries, up from $69,944; $17,004 for emergency dispatch, up from $13,478, and $14,868 for office expenses, up from $9,500.
The proposed fiscal 2021 budget also includes a $16,000 allotment to the recreation department, which voters in the town approved in three previous years, according to the town report.
Proposed replacement of the town hall roof accounts for $16,500 of the increased allotment in building maintenance spending, which is the town’s share of a 50 percent grant match for the project.
The proposed increase in emergency dispatch spending would fund improvements to equipment infrastructure and per capita assessment.
And the proposed increase in office expenses stems from an increase in license and support fees for the town’s financial software for increased cyber security as well as new office equipment, maintenance, a new website platform and supplies, according to the town report.
The town has proposed total highway department spending of $437,707 for fiscal 2021, up from an expected $448,590 for the current fiscal year.
Significant proposed changes in highway department funding include an allotment of $11,500 for building maintenance, $10,000 of which the town plans to spend on addressing a moisture concern in the town garage.
The town also plans to spend $7,000 more on repair and maintenance, including four new tires and a blade edge for the town’s grader.
The town expects to spend $3,800 less on highway department miscellaneous expenses in fiscal 2021.
