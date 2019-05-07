One of the most successful partnerships in Franklin County has been the collaboration behind the Franklin-Grand Isle Resource Directory. This is our twenty-third year and our twenty-third edition of a directory that unites the community in a manner that is both professional and helpful. We offer our thanks to all those who have put in countless hours compiling this essential information.

Thank you to all of our readers who have offered suggestions over the years and have helped us create this valuable, easy to use, community resource.

Emerson Lynn