Corey Parent

Republican

Whether it is at a select board meeting in Fletcher, a door in Highgate, meeting with people in Alburgh or a school board meeting in Franklin, it is clear that the people of Franklin County and Alburgh are craving a Senator who will listen to them and be their voice in Montpelier.

I grew up in Franklin County; I’ve chosen to make it my home and the place where I am raising my family. If I earn your trust in November – I will fight for Franklin County and Alburgh – I won’t be Chittenden County’s seventh Senator. I will fight for an affordable future by pushing for more localized Government and less State Government spending. I will fight for economic growth and in doing so I will fight for our dairy farms, I’m running to be our next State Senator because we need a Senator who will listen to and be a champion for our county.