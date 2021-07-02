Zoombombing: a term for when unwanted guests began jumping into Zoom meetings as the video calling app became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. For Sharon Perry, newsletter editor and Zoom coordinator of the Franklin County Quilters Guild, a “Zoom-bomber” is something quite different.
As a difficult year kept morale low and membership saw a decline, Perry began having special guests, or “Zoom-bombers,” make surprise appearances at the guild’s monthly meetings to encourage attendance and give folks something to look forward to.
“It was just a way to try to get people to show up on Zoom and try it out,” said Perry.
Now that vaccination rates are up and state mandates are lifted, the guild is looking forward to restarting in-person meetings in September. For now, they’re gearing up for one of their last times on Zoom, a special meeting celebrating the quilter guild’s 30th anniversary. Every guild member will receive a birthday present, organized by Perry.
According to Perry, much of the guild’s work centers around creating “comfort quilts,” which are given away for various charitable reasons. Examples include domestic abuse victims living at the shelter Laurie’s House, those who’ve lost their home to a fire, breast cancer survivors, and military members who’ve received a Purple Heart.
Despite lower membership rates, the pandemic brought a significant increase to the number of “comfort quilts” made by members. Denise Chase, the group’s comfort quilts coordinator said in a phone call that while all of 2020 saw 85 quilts donated, so far in 2021 they’ve seen 86.
Although many of the quilter guild’s traditions were put on hold due to the pandemic, their annual quilt raffle is in full swing. This year they’re fundraising for the Franklin Homestead & Carriage house, a non-profit senior housing center.
The raffle quilt is called “Frolic” and was made by Helen Short and Diane Comeau. Short said she’s been quilting for 18 years and used a pattern made by Bonnie Hunter. After she created all the intricate pieces by hand, which she began in October and finished around March, she passed the project onto Diane Comeau who finished the piece, quilting and basting it into a completed work of art.
“It’s just something that I really enjoy, so I’m always looking for excuses to make them, so it’s really great when I can give one away because then I can make another one,” said Short.
This raffle holds significance for the Franklin Homestead & Carriage House. According to Stacy Silloway, manager of the organization, one of their top priorities is maintaining affordability. Silloway said that fundraising is new to them, but it’s something that’s becoming necessary to maintain their goals.
“We have some fairly lofty fundraising goals to try to manage continuing to do what we do and do it affordably,” Silloway said. “This raffle will be a part of our new steps towards achieving the goal to maintain the services and housing we’re providing.”
About the drawing
The drawing for “Frolic” will be on July 4. Paper raffle tickets are available at the Franklin Homestead & Carriage House, the Franklin Telephone, and the Franklin Town Clerk’s Office. Digital tickets can be purchased at fhich.org/quilt, where full information on the raffle and ticket purchasing can also be found.
Editor’s note: This article was written by Luca Kolba, a student at the University of Vermont and a reporter for the Community News Service, a student-powered partnership with local community newspapers.
