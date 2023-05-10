The Franklin County Quilters Guild hosted its 23rd annual Franklin County Quilt Show at the St. Albans City Hall last weekend. Despite being shut down the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quilt show brought over 500 people to the St. Albans downtown.
Sandra Palmer returned this year to appraise quilts from guild members along with quilts made by community members. She saw many exceptional quilts over the weekend.
Mayor Tim Smith stopped by the quilt show Saturday morning to select his favorite quilt out of 130 entries for the Mayor’s Award. Mayor Smith presented the award to Connie Lane of St. Albans, Vermont, for her quilt, “Nancy’s Quilt.” Guild president, Laurel Schaap of Montgomery, Vermont, selected “Who Ate the Last Sunflower Seed” by Nanc Ekiert of Milton for the President’s Award.
Eighteen additional awards were presented during the show, 5 awards from show vendors, 12 viewers’ choice awards, and an Appraiser Award from Sandra Palmer. The vendors’ awards and winners were: from American Legion Green Mountain Post #1, “Garden Pathways” by Claudia Moeykens; from Handy Toyota, St. Albans, “Bohemian Blues” by Desiree DelMonte; from Rail City Market from St.Albans, “ Prim” by Shirley Babcock; from Sampler House Bed and Breakfast from St.Albans, “Sewcialites 2022 Block Mystery Quilt” by Laurel Schaap; from Scott and Sharon Perry from Montgomery, “Log Cabin” by Nancy Lapointe; from the Eloquent Page from St.Albans, ”Sparkle” by Peggy Paradee; from Treasured Moments Quilting from St.Albans, “Ode to Nancy Orcutt” by Jean Anne Branch; from Vietnam Veterans,”2022 Brown Bag Mystery Quilt” by Gale Weld; from Cadi Corners, St.Albans, ”Circa 1880 Nine Patch” by Teri Brunelle; from Country Thyme, Derby, “Henny Penny” by Helen Bicknell; from Quilts of Valor, “Night Stars” by Denise Chase; and Treasured Moments Quilting from St.Albans, “Quilting Mavens” by Shirley Babcock.
The viewers’ choice award winners were: Bed Quilt, first place “On the Farm” by Shirley Babcock; second place, “Sparkle” by Peggy Paradee of Fairfield, quilted by Bev Cook of St.Albans; third place, “Garden Pathways” by Claudia Moeykens; Challenge Quilt, first place, “Let’s Eat” by Denise Chase, second place, “12345” by Diane Kane of Enosburg, third place, “Dresden Dancer” by Jean Anne Branch; Lap Quilt, first place, “I Spy” by Kathy Katz, second place, “Salem Witches” by Teri Brunelle, third place, “Spring Brook” by Diane Comeau; Miniature Quilt, first place, “Storm at Sea” by Nanc Ekiert, second place, “Chicken Scratch” by Shirley Babcock, third place, “Bad Moon on the Rise” by Sharon Shea Perry; Wall Quilt, first place “In a Whirl” by Nancy LaPointe, second place, “Cardinals Water Color” by Bonnie Evans, third place, “A Quilter’s Garden” by Peggy Paradee and quilted by Bev Cook. Sandra Palmer presented the Appraiser” Award to “Over the Rainbow” by Carol Stanley and quilted by Nadine Froebel.
This year’s Raffle Quilt Winner was: queen-sized quilt featuring the design called Karibbean Kaleidoscope, Hannah Wright of Augusta, Maine.
