Left to right: Dan Newton, then newly elected to the selectboard, speaks with a constituent outside of Richford Town Hall in this Messenger file photo. Lisa Hango attends Gov. Phil Scott’s 2017 education summit. Linda Collins speaks at a candidate forum at Richford High School last fall.

HIGHGATE — Following a meeting at the Highgate Town Offices on Saturday, local Republicans have forwarded three candidates for Gov. Phil Scott to consider when appointing someone to fill the Vermont House seat vacated by Josh Aldrich.

They are Lisa Hango, of Berkshire, and Richford residents Linda Collins and Dan Newton.

Aldrich was elected in November to represent Franklin 5, which includes the towns of Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford. However, he stepped down before ever taking his seat.

Party committees from all four towns met on Saturday and appointed a district committee which then considered those residents who had expressed interest in the position. That committee then nominated Hango, Collins and Newton.

The final appointment is made by the governor, who does not have to choose from among the three candidates put forward by the committee.

Hango is a longtime school board member, having served on the Berkshire board. She is now the vice chair of the Northern Mountain Valley Union District. In addition, she was part of the Act 46 study committee for the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.

