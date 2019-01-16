SWANTON – Frank E. Hubbard, age 87, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1931 in St. Albans, Vt. to the late Clark and Francis (Kinsley) Hubbard.

Frank was born and raised on the family farm in Swanton. He married Doris Lucier, in 1953 and their love story spanned over 65 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Hubbard; their children, Glenn Hubbard and Diane Green; grandchildren, Rene`Gabree, Jesse Green, Sara Green and Cheyanne Hubbard; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by his sister, Mildred Laurie; daughter-in-law, Gemma Hubbard; and brothers- in- law, James Lucier, Tom Lucier and Bobby Lucier.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, services will all be private and at the convenience of the family.

