MONKTON- Frank Andrew Berardinelli, 83, passed away at his home on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 from 2 to 5 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol. The family invites you to view Frank’s life story by visiting www.awrfh.com.