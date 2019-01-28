SWANTON – Frances Prouty Choiniere quietly left this earth, to join her family members who have gone before her, on Jan. 25, 2019 at the age of 95.

Frances Prouty Choiniere was born in Swanton on May 25, 1923, the daughter of the late Sanford C. Prouty Sr. and Laura Jane Wilbur Prouty. She graduated from Swanton High School class of 1942.

She was predeceased by both of her parents; her husband of 38 years, Jacques Choiniere; her son, Ernest P. Choiniere; her infant grandson, Marc A. Fregeau; her great granddaughter, Megan R. Fregeau; and her siblings, William C. Prouty, Sanford C. Prouty Jr., and Nancy Prouty Sheldon;

Frances is survived by her children, Jackie and her husband Wayne Rabon, Suzanne Choiniere, and Albert and his wife Lisa Cioffi; five grandchildren, Craig Fregeau, Corey Fregeau, Kristin Choiniere, 1st Lieutenant Gabriel Choiniere, and Jordan Choiniere; 6 great grandchildren, soon to be 7; her sister, Laura Ann Mott; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Frances’ life will begin with calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.