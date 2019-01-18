From All Breed Rescue:

Foxy is a sweet, affectionate girl. She came to Vermont with her puppies and now she’s ready to be the baby of her family. She’s a great cuddler, loves walks, and can always find a tennis ball no matter how well you hide it! Foxy would prefer to have all of your love to herself, so she’d be best as the only pet in her home. A home with older children or adults only may be best for her as well. Come meet this lovely pup, she’ll steal your heart!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Foxy. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com.