ST. ALBANS TOWN — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Vermont State Police and the Northwest Regional Tactical Unit arrested four Georgia residents on Sept. 7 for selling crack cocaine.

Prosecutors charged both 31-year-old Samson Quinones and 44-year-old Steven S. Gabaree with selling cocaine, 57-year-old Manuel Vega with two counts of aiding in the sale of cocaine, and 33-year-old Shannon Berger with selling cocaine, selling drugs to minors on school property and violating court-ordered conditions of release.

Vega and Berger are facing the harshest sentences if respectively convicted of aiding in the sale of cocaine and selling drugs to minors. Each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. The other cocaine sale charges carry a maximum of six years.

For the full details pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.