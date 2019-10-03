O’Rourke Media Group, the parent company of the Saint Albans Messenger, has partnered with New England Federal Credit Union and other with local community organizations and businesses to help those in need with the Food from the Heart Drive.

You can contribute to this worthy effort by bringing your non-perishable food items and canned goods to following locations October 21 thru November 1:

Hannaford St. Albans

NEFCU’s St. Albans Branch

Price Chopper St. Albans

Hannaford Milton

Collected items will be donated to NorthWest Family Foods and Milton Community Food Shelf. Please consider giving from your heart during this bountiful season because “One CAN make a difference”.