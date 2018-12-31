SAINT ALBANS – Florence M. Dexter, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at her home in St. Albans.

She was born in St. Albans on Aug. 11, 1940 the eldest of eight children to the late Wilfred and Emilienne (Trahan) Choiniere.

Florence attended Highgate High School. On May 29, 1969 she married Ralph Dexter. She worked in nursing for several years at Boucher Nursing Home in Swanton, and the Holiday House and Verdelle Village in St. Albans. In the 1980’s she owned and operated Florence’s Fashions in St. Albans. Florence and Ralph also owned and operated a popular restaurant known as The Highgate which also included a mini golf course. When Florence and Ralph weren’t working, they loved to travel. They have been all around the world including, Europe, China, all over the United States, and they spent winters in Florida for several years. For many years, they owned a home on Missisquoi Bay in Highgate Springs. Their home became the family gathering place, they hosted several bonfires, corn roasts, boat rides, a wedding, and many cherished memories.

She is survived by three brothers, Allen Choiniere, Normand Choiniere, and Mark Choiniere all of St. Albans; three sisters, Rachel Boudreau of Auburn, Maine, Marie Trevithick of Shelburne, and Leonie Nadeau of Essex Jct., and two aunts, one uncle, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Dexter; a sister, Pauline Comin; brothers-in-law, Michael Boudreau, and John Trevithick; sister-in-law, Nancy Choiniere; and her nephews, Michael Choiniere, Brian Boudreau, and Ryan Nadeau.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

For those who wish, contributions in Florence’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401 or Martha’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, VT 05478.

