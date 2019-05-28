Flags fly in Swanton's park on Memorial Day. Each flag had a sponsor and a veteran to recognize. (Photo courtesy of David Jescavage)

SWANTON — Flags flew in the park here over Memorial Day Weekend, each in a veteran’s name.

David Jescavage, Swanton’s town administrator, proposed the idea. A similar display Jescavage saw while passing through Windsor, N.Y. inspired him.

A team set up the flags Friday, including David Hemingway, Joel Clark, Adam Paxman, Dane and Andrew Maxfield and Jescavage.

The town selectboard carried a motion in April to purchase 40 flags at a cost of $50 each, seed money anticipating public sponsorship at the same cost.

Each flag had a sponsor, and a veteran to recognize, by Memorial Day.