SWANTON — Flags flew in the park here over Memorial Day Weekend, each in a veteran’s name.
David Jescavage, Swanton’s town administrator, proposed the idea. A similar display Jescavage saw while passing through Windsor, N.Y. inspired him.
A team set up the flags Friday, including David Hemingway, Joel Clark, Adam Paxman, Dane and Andrew Maxfield and Jescavage.
The town selectboard carried a motion in April to purchase 40 flags at a cost of $50 each, seed money anticipating public sponsorship at the same cost.
Each flag had a sponsor, and a veteran to recognize, by Memorial Day.