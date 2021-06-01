Experts say that late May and the first two weeks of June are when Vermonters are most likely to find newborn and young fawns in brush areas and fields resting in the tall grass.
While the young deer may be adorable and photogenic and seem like they're alone, wildlife biologist Nick Fortin said to rest assured that the fawns will likely be fine, and that there's no need to interfere.
“They’re tough animals, they’re survivors, and their best chance of surviving is to leave it alone,” Fortin said.
1. Just walk away
Approaching young deer may startle them, and chances are they’re waiting for their herd to come back and collect them after they graze in the brush. When coming upon a baby deer, biologists said only to move it if it is in immediate danger, and touch it as infrequently as possible.
2. Try to wait for hay
Though hay season is upon us, experts urge farmers to try to cut before the first two weeks of June or to wait until after when young deer are able to physically move themselves out of the way. Haying frequently kills fawns because farmers cannot see them in the tall grasses, and they are too weak and small to move themselves out of the way of the large tractors and mowers. If possible, let the hay grow a little longer so the fawns have a chance to move.
3. Don’t touch an injured deer
Experts said that while animals all carry diseases that humans don’t want to contract, the same goes for deer and human diseases. Any contact with wildlife carries with it the potential to spread ailments that either species is not prepared to deal with. Additionally, young deer walk and move sometimes in awkward ways, and may simply be ungainly but have no real injury.
4. Mom will find them
Deer have excellent senses and instincts, and humans can trust that though Mom decided to hide her baby in someone’s backyard, she will most likely be back to collect it and move it along. Does often have new fawns in unusual places, but it is rare that a fawn is left alone abandoned unless the mother was injured somehow and could not return.
5. Don’t call the game warden unless absolutely necessary
Though the game warden can be called for wildlife sightings, there are no fawn rehabilitators in Vermont, and the advice coming through would be leave it be where it is.
