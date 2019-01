Emily Germain and Logan Cutting of Richford hold newborn Callie.

ST. ALBANS – Callie Marie Cutting is the first baby born at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) in 2019.

Callie arrived at 8:11 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Emily Germain and Logan Cutting of Richford. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

As the first baby born at NMC in 2019, Callie was presented a hand-made wooden rocking horse, crafted by Natural Hardwoods of Highgate Center.