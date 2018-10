BAKERSFIELD — Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire on Witchcat Road here at approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Paul Stanley, the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Fairfield firefighters provided assistance.

The family wasn’t home at the time the blaze started and it was neighbors who alerted firefighters.

For the full details pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messengeror subscribe to our digital edition.